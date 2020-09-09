http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/H6vHH6kbDK0/

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to new polling out of Florida showing President Donald Trump with a lead over 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden among Cuban-American voters while closely trailing his opponent among non-Cuban-American Latino voters.

Scarborough noted that Cuban-Americans are “especially put off” by the “fear” of socialism creeping into Democratic policy from the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), but he pointed out Trump’s “hard” work in the Cuban-American communities. He added that Biden “has not worked hard” in any of the Hispanic communities, including Cuban-American.

“Yes, Cuban-Americans are put off, especially put off by socialist policies, by the fear that Joe Biden, if elected, will implement policies influenced by people like Bernie Sanders and AOC,” Scarborough advised. “That’s certainly what the Trump campaign has been pushing.”

“Man, nothing works like work,” he added. “And Donald Trump has been working hard, advertising nonstop in the Cuban-American community for some time. And that hard work, surprise, surprise, is paying off dividends right now. Joe Biden has not worked hard down there in the Hispanic communities, in the Cuban-American communities yet, and I think we’re seeing the result of that, at least in these two polls.”

