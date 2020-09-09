https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/schiff-says-congress-will-investigate-another-whistleblower-complaint/

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., played a key role in last year’s congressional investigation of a whistleblower complaint about the Trump administration.

That was when someone, not officially identified, complained about Trump’s telephone call with a leader in Ukraine, and Democrats held weeks of hearings, launched an impeach-and-remove campaign, and failed.

Schiff already had been known for claiming – for years – that he had seen evidence of Trump’s 2016 campaign collusion with Russia, when FBI special counsel Robert Mueller spent two and a half years looking for same, and couldn’t find it.

Now Schiff says he’s got another whistleblower complaint, and he’s going to investigate.

According to Fox, Schiff, who was the go-to member of Congress for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her unsuccessful agenda to chase Trump from office, says the complaint alleges suppression of Russian election interference intel reports.

The allegation claims officials at the White House and the Department of Homeland Security suppressed those reports.

Schiff, in a prepared statement, said former Intelligence and Analysis Acting Under Secretary Brian Murphy filed a whistleblower reprisal complaint.

“We’ve received a whistleblower complaint alleging DHS suppressed intel reports on Russian election interference, altered intel to match false Trump claims and made false statements to Congress,” Schiff claimed on social media.

“We will investigate.”

He also alleged there has been “grave” misconduct by the White House and DHS and someone punished Murphy for making protected disclosures.

“The whistleblower retaliation complaint filed by former Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy outlines grave and disturbing allegations that senior White House and Department of Homeland Security officials improperly sought to politicize, manipulate, and censor intelligence in order to benefit President Trump politically,” he said.

A House Republican source told Fox, “Anyone who takes this at face value is ignoring Schiff’s long record of perpetuating hoaxes that are extremely similar to this.”

Schiff’s committee claims the complaint actually “alleges repeated violations of law and regulations, abuses of authority, attempted censorship of intelligence analysis, and improper administration of an intelligence program related to Russian efforts to influence the U.S. elections.”

Schiff, whose opposition to the Trump administration apparently is unending, also slammed the administration for halting verbal briefings to Congress about foreign election interference. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently said those briefings now will be in writing, in an effort to reduce leaks to the press.

