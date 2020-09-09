https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/segregation-making-a-comeback-university-of-michigan-dearborn-apparently-doing-its-part-to-keep-white-people-away-from-bipoc/

We knew that if we were just patient enough, what was old would become new again.

Did we call it or what?

From U of M – Dearborn. The Non-POC Cafe or the “White Cafe.” Anyway, I wonder what the menu looks like for the Non-POC Cafe at UM-Dearborn. If they have chocolate hummus I am calling for a boycott. pic.twitter.com/8ZegRv7zet — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) September 9, 2020

University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Center for Social Justice & Inclusion wanting some people to be excluded is woke AF.

Update! Seems like @UM_Dearborn has two cafes. Competing cafes. I get the intention but this was not thought out and very lazy. pic.twitter.com/BqTFy8rXN6 — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) September 9, 2020

That’s probably the nicest thing you can say about this.

I’d say this is what Jim Crow was all about, but I think it’s more in line with Karen Crow. — The Letter Between J & L (@MrKHafid1) September 9, 2020

Wow. Cafe segregation. In 2020. What admin thought this was a good idea? — Yonderman (@dmcinnis) September 9, 2020

(re)segregation looking good so far /s — 🦉🦉🦉 (@keanu_ryze) September 9, 2020

I am just waiting for them to make an only POC space on buses and for it to be in the back, that way we would have gone full circle! — Rigenstein (@RIGENSTEIN) September 9, 2020

Segregation is a thing again on the left. https://t.co/F2ox6ZjvIF — Sensurround (Casual Sapphic Supremacist) (@BBC_dip) September 9, 2020

Segregation for the win. But with empathy! — Deep Pockets Chopra (@Book_Stamper) September 9, 2020

Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever I suppose. — 🏳️‍🌈👑 93% Homopopulist 👑🏳️‍🌈 (@populistflair) September 9, 2020

