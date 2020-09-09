https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/josh-hawley-scotus-justice-nominee/2020/09/09/id/986142

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday said he had no interest in the Supreme Court shortly after President Donald Trump named him as one of his candidates should he win the 2020 presidential election.

Hawley tweeted Wednesday:

“I appreciate the president’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives.”

Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., were also on the list, along with 16 other names. Hawley was a clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts after graduating from Yale Law School.

Trump is seeking to energize voters ahead of the November election as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads in most national polls. Conservative advocates praised the list.

“President Trump won an upset victory in 2016 in large part over a Supreme Court fight,” said Mike Davis, founder of the group Article III Project, which fights for Trump’s judicial nominees.

Moments after being added to Trump’s list, Cotton wrote on Twitter, “It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go.”

“I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence,” Cotton wrote in a statement emailed to Newsmax. “I will always heed the call of service to our nation.

“The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.”

Cruz said he was “grateful for the president’s confidence in me.”

