Democratic politicians are pushing hard for universal mail-in voting, assuring the American people that the United States Postal Service is trustworthy and competent.

That was always a tough sell for anyone who’s ever had a problem getting their mail on time, if at all (in other words, most humans in the U.S.), but a shocking video shows where some mail-in ballots may end up come November.

According to KCBS-TV, video surveillance outside of 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetics in Glendale, California, captured a Budget rental truck dumping bags full of USPS mail into the parking lot last week.

Spa co-owner Lilia Serobian took her own cell phone close-ups of the hundreds of clearly marked, unopened USPS envelopes and packages stuffed into translucent plastic mail bags.

“It was completely unusual,” Serobian told the news outlet. “If they’re taking for their personal use, basically, why’d they have to drop off all the unopened packages somewhere?”

That’s a question still unanswered as Glendale police reported another mail dumping in an alley only a half a mile away from the spa, although it is unknown whether the same truck was involved.

“Of course it’s suspicious,” Serobian said. “You start thinking, ‘OK, something is going on,’ because no one has access to all those boxes, packages.”

CNN spoke to Omar Gonzalez, the Western Regional Coordinator for the American Postal Workers Union, who assured the public that it was not a postal employee but likely a contractor in charge of bulk shipments, judging from the markings on the bags which contained the mail.

“We wanted to make sure it wasn’t a bargaining employee,” Gonzalez told the network. “We talked to the Glendale supervisor and the Glendale manager and asked from where the contractors would have received the bags. That’s when they responded, telling us the union should not speak about it.”

So the union declared “not it” on this one, instead pointing to independent contractors who are hired to collect and deliver mail as outlined in the USPS Inspector General’s audit.

The found mail will eventually be delivered to the proper recipients, but this should raise alarm bells for anyone concerned with the fate of the 2020 presidential election.

“Two separate, massive piles of mail were found dumped in parking lots in California last week,” Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk tweeted Tuesday.

“USPS investigators are still searching for the culprit. Still think mandatory nationwide vote-by-mail is a good idea?”

Two separate, massive piles of mail were found dumped in parking lots in California last week USPS investigators are still searching for the culprit. Still think mandatory nationwide vote-by-mail is a good idea? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 8, 2020

Many Democrats are rabidly defending the practice of universal mail-in ballots already used in states such as New Jersey and Nevada, where all registered voters are mailed their ballots whether they request one or not.

Citing concerns over spreading coronavirus during in-person voting, politicians have run with the idea universal vote-by-mail is absolutely necessary while simultaneously supporting in-person rioting.

The problem, of course, is that mailed ballots may never make it to the intended voter or be received back in time to be tallied.

The practice also easily lends itself to fraud, as it did in the Garden State where a judge forced an electoral do-over after alleged vote-by-mail fraud in a Paterson city council election.

President Donald Trump has been vocal in opposing national vote-by-mail because of such commonsense objections — objections considered blasphemy by the left who have taken to crafting bizarre myths about Trump crippling the USPS and locking mailboxes.

They’ve blamed Trump for the postal service’s financial woes as part of his master plan to steal the election away from his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, ignoring the bad deals the USPS made with UPS, FedEx and Amazon to deliver packages at a loss that increased deficits for the already-floundering agency.

And now, this, a situation where the postal service has demonstrated its lack of care and control over the fate of parcels should be the final nail in the coffin of universal mail-in voting.

Instead, it will likely be largely ignored by the establishment media, which is in cahoots with the Democratic Party to get their pathetic gaffe-machine candidate elected in November by any means necessary.

The fact of the matter remains: if mail containing personal and financial information can so easily be discarded by independent contractors, what makes anyone think ballots will be treated any better?

