Joe Biden left the relatively safe confines of his basement again Wednesday and headed to Michigan, where he was greeted by an enthusiastic band of supporters. Trump supporters:
As Joe Biden arrives in Michigan he’s greeted by a crowd of… Trump supporters! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rll1lejiYz
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 9, 2020
There’s not a ton of “Joe-mentum” in that video:
Can you feel the Biden / Harris excitement?? https://t.co/SJPEbnEJVg
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 9, 2020
Oh, it’s palpable! *Eye roll*
That’s so hilarious😄 https://t.co/DQnT99CJK0
— Irene Zhang (@IreneZling) September 9, 2020
As Biden arrived in Michigan, he was greeted by a crowd of….
Trump supporters!
Trump supporters waved American flags and Trump 2020 flags chanting, “Four more years! Four more years!” https://t.co/HR3veNmNzX
— Villi Wilson❌ (@Conservative_VW) September 9, 2020
Largest crowd he has had since the convention. https://t.co/A8f54gTtNT
— Joseph Otwell (@joseph_otwell) September 9, 2020
No matter who you are voting for this is funny https://t.co/F5rw8LJ7Yi
— Michael Sugg (@msugg1015) September 9, 2020