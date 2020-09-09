https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/09/so-hilarious-video-shows-an-enthusiastic-crowd-greeting-biden-when-he-arrived-in-michigan-unfortunately-for-team-joe-they-were-trump-supporters/

Joe Biden left the relatively safe confines of his basement again Wednesday and headed to Michigan, where he was greeted by an enthusiastic band of supporters. Trump supporters:

There’s not a ton of “Joe-mentum” in that video:

Oh, it’s palpable! *Eye roll*

