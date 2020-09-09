https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/09/stephen-king-asks-for-help-figuring-out-why-biden-isnt-polling-better-in-florida-because-of-covid-19-gets-it/

Back in July author Stephen King tweeted that he was horrified by all the Trump yard signs in the area where he lives, and Joy Behar advised him to move. If King were to move, it might not be to Florida at this moment, because he’s perplexed by what’s happening in the state:

It might not be hard to explain.

And besides, maybe the question should be put differently…

And yet Biden is polling ahead of Trump in New York. Maybe that’s the question King should have asked:

It’s a toss-up.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...