https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/09/take-2-the-hill-deletes-tweet-about-few-wearing-masks-at-trump-rally-because-the-photo-showed-otherwise-tries-again/

Last night we told you about The Hill’s attempt to mask shame the latest Trump rally that took place in North Carolina yesterday. However, their accompanying photo didn’t quite match up with the narrative they were going for:

If you look closely you’ll see that almost everybody in the background was wearing a mask. So guess what has since been deleted and replaced:

Take two!

They’ll get the mask shaming right no matter how many tries it takes — unless it involves pictures of mass protests or riots.

