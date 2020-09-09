https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/09/take-all-the-seats-the-last-member-of-congress-who-should-be-criticizing-anybody-for-downplaying-the-coronavirus-threat-has-entered-right-on-cue/

The audio from Bob Woodward (that dates back to March) that he released to promote a book caught the attention of the last person in Congress who should criticize anybody for downplaying the coronavirus threat. Here’s Nancy Pelosi being her usual shameless, self-unaware self:

Just…wow.

This is Pelosi in late February:

And of course recently Pelosi got busted going inside a salon in spite of the state’s orders, which she claimed was a set-up.

Here’s something to try, and it’s pretty amazing:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...