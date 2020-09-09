https://www.southernthing.com/lubys-announces-plans-to-shut-down-and-liquidate-2647524551.html
<p>Cooper is known as “Bubba Crocker” in his hometown of Texas City, Texas, and it’s for good reason. He’s garnered a serious reputation thanks to the beautiful, not to mention delicious, cakes he has made for weddings, birthdays and more through his LNC Sweets business.</p><p>On average, Cooper gets up to 20 cake orders a week ranging from some of his well-known creations, like his Oh So Milky Lava Cake made with chocolate, espresso and cinnamon, to challenging custom cakes.</p><p>Cooper comes from a long line of avid bakers, including his great-grandmother Raul A. Martinez Sr., who owned a bakery in Sonora, Texas. Now, the 11-year-old plans to continue the family legacy.</p><p>”It’s kind of hard to believe that very little things that you do can bring a lot of happiness to others,” Cooper told “Good Morning America”.</p><p><a href=”https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/food/story/11-year-baker-nicknamed-bubba-crocker-delicious-cake-72595974?fbclid=IwAR11O-ez_kQNBnY-svytUEeRiECN_rUzIpEG50kGgQwAiip6-yRWQ05DGG0″ target=”_blank”>For more information, read the full article on “Good Morning America”.</a></p><p><br><br></p>
