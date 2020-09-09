https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/the-academys-got-a-great-plan-to-enforce-its-new-oscar-inclusion-standards-and-it-actually-sounds-really-familiar/

In case you missed it, the Oscars have solved racism by forcing productions who want a shot at winning Best Picture to abide by “inclusion standards.”

Obviously this is a fantastic policy with zero flaws whatsoever.

So, how are they gonna enforce this thing? Well, you’ll be pleased to know they’ve come up with a great idea:

What could possibly go wrong?

It’s Hollywood, baby.

Of course.

Oy!

Let us know what you find out!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...