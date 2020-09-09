http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/LPgqwiy69ag/the-bolton-denial.php
Jeffrey Goldberg’s well-timed hit on President Trump in the Atlantic depended on unnamed sources. Given his present adversity to Trump, former National Security Advisor John Bolton would support Goldberg’s hit if true. Notwithstanding the “confirmation” of aspects of Goldberg’s story by unnamed sources in other reports — in the clip below Martha MacCallum alludes to Jennifer Griffin’s on Twitter — Bolton’s denial that Trump’s comments went down as reported by Goldberg should be definitive. Whether or not it is definitive, it is certainly notable. Has word of Bolton’s denial leaked out over on CNN or MSDNC?
Via Jeff Dunetz/The Lid.