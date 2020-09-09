https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/09/the-chris-buskirk-show-episode-38-the-school-to-onlyfans-pipeline/
Aimee joins the Chris Buskirk Show to discuss the school to OnlyFans pipeline. If only I’d thought of that phrase while we were talking. Liberalism has brought us to the point where all relationships must be considered in economic terms. It’s poisoned relations between men and women and no one is happy. Is this essential to liberalism? Aimee also describes what happened to Bernie and I wonder about a new political coalition.