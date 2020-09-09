https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/09/08/peak-2020-journalism-the-hills-report-about-trump-crowd-in-nc-gathered-without-masks-doesnt-match-up-with-their-accompanying-photo/

President Trump held a rally in North Carolina Tuesday evening, and because the state has a mask requirement in place, media outlets like The Hill saw an opportunity for some spin:

JUST IN: Trump, supporters gathered without masks in North Carolina despite request from local GOP official https://t.co/jyLFwvoCn2 pic.twitter.com/Hfes3rzsKB — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2020

If they wanted to do some mask shaming, The Hill should have found a better accompanying picture:

Anyone look at the pic? — bigal64 (@bigal64) September 9, 2020

The people in the photo all have masks on. https://t.co/lHF7lhyQjK — RBe (@RBPundit) September 9, 2020

Yeah, it would have been a little more compelling if the picture matched up with the headline.

I counted two people not wearing masks in this entire group, @thehill. https://t.co/5atkSeeHj5 pic.twitter.com/dZHXXveTx8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

Not only can you zoom in on this photo and see everyone has a mask but in @thehill article they have a video that plays where you can see everyone wearing a mask. Journalism is dead. https://t.co/BhBe16Rb0G — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 9, 2020

JUST IN: Reporters at @thehill have no idea how to use the zoom feature on their phones. https://t.co/zYReCyEjo9 pic.twitter.com/EQrLA5h4zL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2020

The riots were “mostly peaceful” because not everyone in attendance took part in the violence but the mostly masked crowd is being described as being “without masks” to push a narrative. Any question whose side the media is on? https://t.co/zYReCyEjo9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2020

No, there isn’t a question.

lol everyone in the background has on a mask — Matt Hobbs (@Hobbs_Matt14) September 9, 2020

Everyone in that picture is wearing a mask, tho https://t.co/JyUAerIc8B — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 9, 2020

This headline and photo are peak 2020 journalism. Incredible. 🤡🤡🤡 — USA🇺🇸🇺🇸PATRIOT (@kmreid007) September 9, 2020

So what would you call those cloths on folk’s faces? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x8DFy1g5d4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2020

In addition to lacking objectivity, the media also lacks eyesight as most Trump supporters seen in the picture are wearing a mask 😷 https://t.co/Y2b8CDViDo — Lone Conservative (@LoConservative) September 9, 2020

The fake news is now tweeting photos debunking itself! https://t.co/b3YAaLrjpa — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 9, 2020

And if all that isn’t enough proof for the media, there’s always this assurance:

It’s a protest https://t.co/T4b5bLUBTS — Maria Prepper Viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 9, 2020

