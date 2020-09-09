https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/the-media-mocked-trump-for-saying-a-coronavirus-vaccine-is-coming

Payback is a beautiful thing. The media mocked President Trump for touting “a special day” when the public would have access to a COVID-19 vaccination. But not only are experts now admitting a vaccine is getting close to ready, something magical happened. When asked if she would take the vaccine, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she would “not trust Donald Trump.” Here’s Crowder, doing the Lord’s work, mocking Kamala for transitioning into an anti-vaxxer.

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

