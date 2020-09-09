https://noqreport.com/2020/09/09/the-portland-narrative-mainstream-media-dropped-because-it-blew-up-in-their-faces/

They say 87% of statistics are made up. The problem with that statement is that if mainstream media puts out a statistic, 100% are made up. The same can be said about narratives as they pertain to President Trump, law and order, or just about anything that has to do with politics, culture, or religion. They have an agenda driving the narrative, and that agenda is working against the truth.

One of the most egregious examples of this in recent weeks is the ongoing and ever-evolving riot narrative in Portland. At first, they pretended like there were no riots at all. Then, once the Department of Justice sent in federal law enforcement agents to protect federal property, the narrative shifted to the notion that there actually were riots, and those riots were in response to the federal law enforcement’s presence.

This is, of course, an idiotic lie to tell because the riots started a month BEFORE federal law enforcement showed up in Portland. For mainstream media to say the riots were caused by federal law enforcement assumes they were fortune tellers divining the future. But the biggest lie came when federal law enforcement left. Here are some examples:

Here’s the problem. There was no deescalation. The riots didn’t end. Calm didn’t return. In fact, the riots got worse and have continued to get worse for over a month since mainstream media heralded the so-called “rebuke” against President Trump.

In the latest episode of the Rucker Report, JD breaks down what has happened and why mainstream media continues to distort the activities in Portland. If they admit there are riots, they’d have to admit the riots didn’t end as the media said they did when federal law enforcement pulled out of Portland over a month ago.

Portland riots started before federal law enforcement got there and they continued long after they left. They’re still happening today, but mainstream media swore to us they ended when “troops” were pulled out. This is fake news.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

