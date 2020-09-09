https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/kind-hush-2020-trumpsters-keep-vote-secret/

Back in 2016, the American polling and media industries had anointed Hillary Clinton the nation’s new president before votes were counted.

There was no chance that the businessman upstart Donald Trump would garner enough support for victory, poll after poll and report after report stated.

But they were wrong, at least partly because large numbers of Trump-supporting voters didn’t respond to polls, didn’t announce their vote plans and didn’t tell those outsiders who they endorsed.

It likely is happening again, according to Rasmussen Reports.

“Trump voters appear to be hiding their vote again this election cycle,” the organization reported. “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 17% of Likely U.S. Voters who Strongly Approve of the job President Trump is doing say they are less likely to let others know how they intend to vote in the upcoming election.

“By comparison, just half as many (8%) of those who Strongly Disapprove of the president’s performance say the same.”

The organization explained, “Fifty-nine percent (59%) of those who Strongly Approve are More Likely to tell others whom they plan to vote for compared to previous presidential campaigns. But that compares to 66% of voters who Strongly Disapprove.

“A similar but narrower gap is evident between the two parties. Sixteen percent (16%) of Republicans are less likely to tell others how they intend to vote, compared to 12% of Democrats. Fifty-seven percent (57%) of GOP voters and 60% of Democrats are more likely to tell this year.”

“At this time in the 2016 election cycle with Trump already being regularly bashed by the media, his supporters were similarly less forthcoming about how they intended to vote, and pollsters, with the exception of Rasmussen Reports and a couple others, completely missed Trump’s surprise victory,” Rasmussen explained.

“Again this cycle, the quietest voters are those not affiliated with either major political party. Twenty-one percent (21%) say they are less likely to let others know how they intend to vote; 45% are more likely to tell.”

Paul Bedard’s Washington Secrets column in the Washington Examiner explained simply that “Trump voters” are again “duping media and pollsters.”

“Just like in 2016, many of President Trump’s strongest supporters are staying quiet about their Election Day pick, likely misleading pollsters and the media about the state of the presidential race.”

The commentary noted, “In 2016, when Trump was under attack in the media, and especially after then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said his supporters belonged in a ‘basket of deplorables,’ many also stayed quiet about supporting Trump. That likely led some pollsters to get the race wrong and played a role in the media blowing it, too.”

