In audio broadcast by Tucker Carlson on his nightly eponymous news program, CNN host Chris Cuomo was recorded on audio telling disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen that he would “make some calls and make sure you don’t get f***ed” prior to Cohen’s incarceration.

At the end of a previously unheard audio clip broadcast during Tucker Carlson Tonight, the CNN host rhetorically asks Cohen, “How do you get in trouble? You don’t get in trouble legally.”

Cuomo then pauses for a moment, appearing to think briefly, before saying, “I’ll ask, um… I’m going to make some phone calls and make sure you don’t get f***ed on that.”

This is HUMILIATING. Chris Cuomo scripts out responses for his BFF Michael Cohen ahead of interviews… on his own network. Tucker Carlson slays Cuomo here. pic.twitter.com/7pztiXDU76 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 10, 2020

Carlson noted that “Chris Cuomo offered that help to Michael Cohen unsolicited, and joked that “It’s a lot more than most news anchors would do for a guest, we can tell you first hand” before asking, “Did Chris Cuomo call his brother, the governor of New York, on behalf of Michael Cohen?”

“We do know that whatever Chris Cuomo did, it didn’t work,” added Carlson. “In the end, Michael Cohen went to prison anyway.”

Cohen had called Cuomo to ask how he should respond in an interview with one of Cuomo’s colleagues at CNN. Cohen, unable to grasp Cuomo’s advice, began role playing the conversation, both telling Cohen what to say and how the interviewer would respond.

“Even back then Cuomo understood that Michael Cohen could be useful some day,” said Carlson. “Tonight, two months before the presidential election, Michael Cohen is appearing on CNN, during prime time, to make the case against Donald Trump. In other words, in the end, it all paid off.”

