Sen. Tom CottonTom Bryant CottonTrump says officials will investigate whether California is using 1619 Project in classrooms The end of the old regime in the Sino-American relationship Barr announces new FISA restrictions MORE (R-Ark.) on Wednesday reiterated his support for overturning Roe v. Wade after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE named him a potential Supreme Court justice nominee.

“It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go,” Cotton tweeted.

It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2020

Trump included Cotton on his list of 20 additional Supreme Court candidates released Wednesday. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMcConnell works to lock down GOP votes for coronavirus bill Senate to vote Thursday on GOP coronavirus bill Michael Cohen suggests Jerry Falwell’s Trump endorsement was ‘favor’ for hiding racy photos MORE (Texas), a vocal opponent of Trump during his 2016 presidential bid, and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyMcConnell works to lock down GOP votes for coronavirus bill Senate GOP unveils slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill Conservatives press for concessions in GOP coronavirus relief bill MORE (Mo.) were also on the list.

After the list was announced, Hawley tweeted that he has “no interest in the high court,” adding “I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives.”

In June the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana abortion law in a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court’s four liberals. Several states have passed restrictive abortion bans that have been challenged in court.

Anti-abortion groups have highlighted the importance of the upcoming election after the Supreme Court’s June ruling, and both Democrats and Republicans have made the high court a campaign issue.

