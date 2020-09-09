https://thepostmillennial.com/donald-trump-designates-his-rallies-peaceful-protests-against-the-mob

President Donald Trump spoke in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday, as part of his reelection campaign for the presidency, charging former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with supporting the protests and riots that have ravaged major cities across the country while clamping down on church-goers.

Trump began by saying Biden and the Democrats suggested that they had openly supported the protests and riots that have wreaked havoc in major Democrat-run cities over the summer, while falsely labeling these events as peaceful protests.

TRUMP: “We’ve decided to call all our rallies peaceful protests.” pic.twitter.com/walh21wUv4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 8, 2020

“If you’re going to church, you can’t go to church anymore. You can’t go to church. You can’t go to the church. You can’t do anything, you have to stay in your house. But if you’re willing to riot, running down main street, if you’re willing to riot and stand on top of each other’s face, and do whatever the hell you wanna do, you’re allowed to do that because you can consider it a peaceful protest.”

Trump added that “we decided to call all our rallies peaceful protests”—to which the crowd roared with cheers of support.

“Instead of standing up to the far-left rioters, Biden condemns law enforcement and condemns America. Didn’t even mention the words that we love and respect law and order.”

Trump noted that he is told by his “very brilliant consultants,” who he cheekily said he doesn’t listen to very often, said that he shouldn’t mention law and order, that it’s “too tough.”

He continued by saying that he has been told to add the word “safety” to law and order, seeming to suggest that no one should get hurt in the process. Trump slammed this suggestion, saying that “people get it” when he says law and order—that there is an assumption in those words that no one will be injured as a result.

During his speech, the crowd can be heard chanting “We love you!” as Trump turns around to face his constituency, taking in the moment.

Best rally moment ever.?????? Crowd chants… “We love you!” to @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YPCpVhfUXe — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 9, 2020

The riots that erupted after the death of George Floyd have raged on for well over 100 days, causing millions of dollars in property damage, and resulting in the brutal assault of hundreds of innocent people and causing a number of innocent lives to be lost in the process.

