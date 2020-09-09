https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Trump-fundraise-Biden-election/2020/09/09/id/986077

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $210 million in August, Fox News reports.

And while the haul marked the biggest fundraising month so far, they still fell short of the $364.5 million that Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised during the same time frame.

A senior Trump campaign official told Fox News that the campaign has raised more than $1.3 billion total. It is unclear how much cash the campaign has on hand.

“Both campaigns are raising massive amounts of money, but have very different priorities about how to spend it,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement to Fox News. “In addition to advertising, President Trump’s campaign has invested heavily in a muscular field operation and ground game that will turn out our voters, while the Biden campaign is waging almost exclusively an air war. We like our strategy better.”

Stepien noted that the Trump campaign “will have all the resources we need to spread the message of President Trump’s incredible record of achievement, on the ground and on the air, and define Joe Biden as a tool of the radical left.”

He added that Trump has “built the world’s best economy once and is doing it a second time, and will keep Americans safe.”

“Biden has a terrible economic record, would kill the recovery by raising taxes by $4 trillion, and sides with criminals over law-abiding citizens,” Stepien said. “This is a clear choice for voters, who will reelect President Trump in November.”

Trump, the RNC and its fundraising committees brought in $6 million more during the Republican National Convention compared to what Biden and the DNC raised during their convention.

A senior Trump campaign official pointed to the fact that Hillary Clinton outraised Trump in 2016. She brought in $1.2 billion to Trump’s $646 million.

“We had the better candidate, the better message, and better grassroots enthusiasm then, just like we do now,” the official told Fox News. “Biden needs this money, because we had such an enormous head start on him.”

The official said the Trump campaign has spent money over the last four years “building the campaign infrastructure and ground game.

“We have had a massive presence on the ground in battleground states for well over a year now, and that’s where a lot of our money has gone,” the official noted, adding Biden still has to do these things “in a lot of places.”

For example, the official said Biden is having to “fight” for Minnesota “as a battleground state” compared to Hillary Clinton who didn’t have to “spend a dime” in the Blue state to win it.

The official noted that Biden can “have all the money in the world he wants, but he only has 54 days to spend it.”

“We’ve been doing this work for years,” he said of Trump’s campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

