President Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton “a much more capable candidate” than Democratic nominee Joe Biden in an interview with WPEC.

The president arrived in Florida on Tuesday with less than two months to go until the election and as a new NBC News/Marist poll showed that he and Biden are running even in the crucial battleground state.

“As a Republican, to be tied is good,” Trump said in discussing his chances of winning the state. “I won it last time with Hillary, who was a much more capable candidate than Biden. And this year, I think we’re gonna do very well.”

The president added that “I think I was seven points down to Hillary last time in Florida, right at the beginning and right at the end, toward the end, and ended up winning it fairly easily.”

Trump captured Florida and its 29 electoral votes, edging out Clinton by 1.2 percentage points.

The president also played up the fact that he recently signed a moratorium on offshore drilling for the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic coast, including from Florida to South Carolina, in order to bring attention to his environment and conservation measures affecting the state.

