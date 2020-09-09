https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515671-trump-lashed-out-at-generals-in-conversation-with-aide-woodward-book

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE lashed out at generals in a conversation with White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, according to Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s new book.

According to excerpts from the book, titled “Rage,” Trump said “his generals” were “pussies” in a conversation with Navarro “at one point,” The Washington Post reported.

“Not to mention my fucking generals are a bunch of pussies. They care more about their alliances than they do about trade deals,” Trump told Navarro, according to Woodward.

Woodward’s book is set to be released on Sept. 15 and is based off of 18 on-the-record interviews with Trump between December and July and “deep background” conversations with sources.

The book includes criticism of the president from several former administration members, including retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis James Norman MattisTrump’s battles with military raise risks for November Press: Trump gives military middle finger salute Conspicuous by their absence from the Republican Convention MORE, who served as the secretary of Defense.

The report comes just days after Trump denied allegations in an article by The Atlantic claiming he made disparaging comments about slain military service members.

The Atlantic, citing multiple sources, reported last week that Trump canceled a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, where U.S. troops from World War I are buried, because he was worried about his hair getting ruined in the rain.

The president reportedly asked senior staff, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

The report also said Trump called U.S. Marines killed at Belleau Wood during the war “suckers” because they had died.

The White House has defended the president, counting at least 25 current and former officials who said on the record that they did not hear Trump say the reported remarks.

The alleged comments also come as the 2020 presidential election approaches.

Trump considers current and former service members to be a key part of his base. In 2016, exit polls showed veterans voted for the president over then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden’s lead in polls Analysis: 2018 ‘blue wave’ due in part to boost in voters who didn’t cast ballots in 2016 Hillicon Valley: Election officials prepare for new Russian interference battle | ‘Markeyverse’ of online fans helps take down a Kennedy | GOP senators unveil bill to update tech liability protections MORE by a 2-to-1 margin.

