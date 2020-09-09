https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/09/trump-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize-for-historic-peace-agreement-n910036

President Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian lawmaker, the Associated Press reports.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, believes Trump should be considered because of his work “for a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East.”

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde told The Associated Press.

Trump was previously nominated in 2018 for his efforts to reconcile North and South Korea.

The peace deal between Israel and the UAE is such a big deal that Joe Biden actually tried to take credit for it.

“In his will, Alfred Nobel set three criteria to qualify for the Nobel Peace Prize. Donald Trump satisfies all three,” explained Tybring-Gjedde in a Facebook post.

It’s nice to see Trump nominated for an actual accomplishment, as opposed to Barack Obama, who was nominated and won the award, having done absolutely nothing to deserve it. A whopping 61 percent of Americans said Obama did not deserve the prize.

Even, Geir Lundestad, the former secretary of the Nobel Prize committee, expressed regret for awarding the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize to Barack Obama.

“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Lundestad wrote in his 2015 memoir. “Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he added. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for.”

While President Trump has done more to deserve the Nobel Peace Prize than Barack Obama, don’t expect him to be a contender for the award. “Three of the four prize-winning American presidents have been Democrats: Obama, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter,” explained Mary Kay Linge in the New York Post last year. “The sole Republican is Theodore Roosevelt, who won it in 1906 as a progressive whose outlook bears little resemblance to that of today’s GOP.”

Even Ronald Reagan was snubbed in 1990 when Mikhail Gorbachev alone won the prize for ending the Cold War. The Nobel Peace Prize has always favored left-wing beliefs and figures, but it officially beclowned itself with its selection of Barack Obama in 2009. Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump would go a long way toward de-politicizing it.

Notorious school-skipper Greta Thunberg was also nominated for the prize earlier this year after losing out in 2019.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

