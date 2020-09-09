https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-releases-list-of-20-potential-supreme-court-picks-if-re-elected-its-loaded-with-big-names

President Donald Trump released a new list of prospective Supreme Court nominees that he will consider selecting from if he is re-elected to a second term, and called on Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden do the same.

“President Trump has a stellar record of appointing more than 200 solid, conservative federal judges, including two strong Supreme Court justices, and will likely get to 300 judges by the end of his first term,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager. “Voters deserve transparency and a clear view of what direction candidates for president would take our federal courts. We now forcefully demand that Joe Biden do the same.”

Trump announced that the following 20 additional names had been added to his list of potential nominees:

Bridget Bade, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Daniel Cameron, 51st Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky

51st Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky Tom Cotton, U.S. Senator from Arkansas

U.S. Senator from Arkansas Paul Clement, partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP

partner with Kirkland & Ellis LLP Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator from Texas

U.S. Senator from Texas Stuart Kyle Duncan, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Steven Engel, Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice

Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice Noel Francisco, former Solicitor General of the United States

former Solicitor General of the United States Josh Hawley, U.S. Senator from Missouri

U.S. Senator from Missouri James Ho, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Gregory Katsas, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Barbara Lagoa, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit Christopher Landau, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Mexican States

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Mexican States Carlos Muñiz, Justice on the Supreme Court of Florida

Justice on the Supreme Court of Florida Martha Pacold, Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Peter Phipps, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Sarah Pitlyk, Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Allison Jones Rushing, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Kate Todd, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President

Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President Lawrence VanDyke, Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

