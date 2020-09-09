https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-reveals-u-s-has-new-secret-nuclear-weapons-capabilities-stuff-that-russia-and-china-have-never-heard-about

President Donald Trump revealed to author Bob Woodward that the U.S. has cutting edge nuclear weapons capabilities that are so secret that America’s enemies do not even know that they exist—a claim that Woodward said he confirmed with sources.

“I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before,” Trump told Woodward. “We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There’s nobody — what we have is incredible.”

The Washington Post reported:

Woodward writes that anonymous people later confirmed that the U.S. military had a secret new weapons system, but they would not provide details, and that the people were surprised Trump had disclosed it.

WATCH:

Trump unveils new weapons system 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xh6WsZj7qE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 10, 2020

