President Donald Trump’s two Nevada rallies planned for this weekend have been canceled because of limitations on public gatherings imposed in the spring by Gov. Steve Sisolak to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Events slated for Saturday at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Sunday at McCarran International Airport were canceled, the source said. The events were to have been held in airport hangars.

Nevada since late May has been under a governor’s directive limiting the size of public gatherings to 50 people. That raised the earlier limit of 10 the governor imposed in March but has not been further relaxed.

Sisolak’s office on Wednesday issued a statement saying it was not involved in the cancellations.

“The Governor’s Office had no involvement or communication with the event organizers or potential hosts regarding the proposed campaign events advertised by the Trump campaign,” said the statement, issued by Sisolak spokeswoman Meghin Delaney. “Current statewide emergency directives include mandatory face coverings, limitations on public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people, and other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Nevada-specific White House recommendations have consistently included recommendations to limit the size of gatherings for weeks now.”

Despite the gathering size limit, the president announced Nevada visits on Tuesday. Trump was also scheduled to hold a fundraiser during his visit, although details of that event were not public.

The White House itself, however, issues weekly guidance about coronavirus hot spots around the country. In the edition dated Aug. 31, Clark County is listed as a red zone, and Washoe County as yellow. According to the document, social gatherings in red zones should be limited to no more than 10 people, and in the yellow zones, no more than 25 people.

The scheduling and abruptly cancellation comes with the president’s campaign recently moving to cancel or postponing advertising buys in the state, and with Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in state polls.

The website FiveThirtyEight shows Biden leading by 6.5 percentage points in Nevada in a poll average.

Adam Laxalt, the co-chairman of Trump’s Nevada effort, tweeted the news of the cancellation.

“Outrageous! @realDonaldTrump rally venues in NV canceled. Welcome to Sisolak’s Nevada — home of partisan political retribution. This is unprecedented — to cancel an incumbent President’s campaign stop inside 60 days of a major contested election in a swing state. This isn’t over!,” Laxalt wrote on Twitter.

