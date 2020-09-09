https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-carlson-releases-bombshell-tape-of-cuomo-coaching-cohen-on-how-to-answer-interview-questions

Fox News host Tucker Carlson released a bombshell tape on Wednesday night that showed CNN host Chris Cuomo coaching then-Trump attorney Michael Cohen on how to answer questions during interviews on CNN.

WATCH:

