President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE‘s Nobel Peace Prize nomination created shock waves on social media, with conservatives hailing it and liberals railing against it on Wednesday morning.

Trump was nominated by Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Tybring-Gjedde cited the president’s role in brokering a landmark normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during an interview on Fox News Wednesday morning.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said, referring to Trump.

The nomination drew strong reactions on social media from across the political media spectrum.

Fact: Trump deserves the Nobel far more than did Obama, who won one for the great accomplishment of being a breathing human https://t.co/NlZs7JJ724 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 9, 2020

Trump being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by far-right anti-immigration nut job Christian Tybring-Gjedde is like getting a letter of recommendation to be a firefighter by a pyromaniac or like, you know, being endorsed for President by Osama Bin Laden’s niece Noor Bin Laden. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 9, 2020

As I said the other day, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Now he’s finally been nominated.https://t.co/Rsk9PA2B70 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 9, 2020

The nominator, a far-right Norwegian lawmaker named Christian Tybring-Gjedde, “previously nominated Mr Trump for the award in 2018 for his attempts to solvethe North Korean nuclear tensions.” And yet he also says Obama got the Nobel for nothing https://t.co/GShm8bU4ky https://t.co/wk9ZmdniTO — Sal Rizzo (@rizzoTK) September 9, 2020

Can you imagine the riots and temper tantrums from the leftist mob when President Trump is re-elected and he wins the Nobel Peace Prize in the same year.. This is going to be glorious 🙂 #Trump2020 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 9, 2020

This particular strain of clickbait will be prominent today, and is best ignored. *Anyone* can receive a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, and Trump’s came from a far-right anti-immigration Norwegian parliamentarian (who also nominated Trump in 2018). https://t.co/LHczYXmFDI — Martyn McLaughlin (@MartynMcL) September 9, 2020

Tybring-Gjedde wrote in his nomination letter that the Trump administration played an important role in ending tensions between Israel and the UAE.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

He also cited Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea,” Tybring-Gjedde added.

As part of the agreement, Israel will halt efforts to annex territory in the West Bank. The UAE also ended its boycott against Israel, resulting in trade and air travel between the two countries.

Trump shared the news of the nomination in at least 15 different tweets and retweets with his nearly 87 million followers on social media.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE accord https://t.co/hYElcJX9j6 via @nypost — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2020

