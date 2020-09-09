https://www.theepochtimes.com/two-arrested-after-pro-trump-rallygoers-assault-black-lives-matter-protesters_3493325.html

Two men who took part in a pro-President Donald Trump rally in Salem, Oregon, on Labor Day were arrested after they attacked counter-protesters.

Video footage showed a group of rallygoers chasing counter-protesters, including Black Lives Matter activists, striking one with a baseball bat and hitting another multiple times.

Two people were arrested, one wearing a military-style vest. It wasn’t clear whether either were armed.

Ty Parker, 53, of Durango, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and first-degree intimidation, the Oregon State Police told The Oregonian. Trenton Wolfskill, 37, of Eugene, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.

A man attacks a counter-protester during a pro-President Donald Trump rally in Salem, Ore., on Sept. 7, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Salem police escort a counter-protester away from the scene after a clash with protesters during a rally in Salem, Ore., on Sept. 7, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Police arrest a demonstrator after a clash with counter-protesters during a rally in Salem, Ore., on Sept. 7, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Oregon State Troopers and Salem police arrest a man during a pro-President Donald Trump rally in Salem, Ore., on Sept. 7, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Video showed them both being released.

The rally featured members of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group that joined a car caravan rally late last month that went into Portland. A Patriot Prayer supporter was shot dead following that rally by a member of Antifa, the far-left, anarcho-communist network.

Members of the Proud Boys, an all-male fraternity, were also in the crowd on Monday, The Oregonian reported.

The Proud Boys shared video of one of the assaults on Parler, writing: “Hulk smash!” and using emojis indicating they were laughing so hard they were crying.

Salem is about 45 miles southwest of Portland.

