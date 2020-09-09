https://www.theblaze.com/news/women-trump-signs

The two Delaware women who were

caught on video ripping up signs supporting President Donald Trump and stealing a red “Make America Great Again” hat while a 7-year-old boy cried and chased after them have been indicted on hate crime charges.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy — both 21 and from Wilmington — were indicted by a New Castle County grand jury Tuesday on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching, and felony hate crimes, Delaware Online reported.

Three of the seven charges are felonies and collectively are punishable by 15 years in prison, the outlet said, adding that the hate crime charges could lead to the most prison time.

Winslow and Amy are out on bail, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings told Delaware Online. The outlet said it’s unclear when they are to be arraigned.

What’s the background?

The video — recorded Aug. 20 near the venue for the virtual Democratic National Convention — shows two women harassing a mother and her young son. The women ripped pro-Trump signs and stole a MAGA hat sitting near the boy, whose mother recorded the altercation.

The boy can be seen running after the women and saying, “That’s somebody else’s hat!” Soon he starts crying.

The mom and son followed the women through a parking lot as things heated up.

At one point the boy sees another hat on the ground, and when he goes to retrieve it, one of the women actually appears to stomp her foot to prevent him from picking it up. The video doesn’t show whether she makes contact with the boy’s hand:

But when a man the mom apparently knows attempts to intervene, the same woman appears to hit him in the face:

Soon she tosses the stolen hat over fence:

The other woman then throws part of a ripped sign over a fence as well:

Then the same woman who appeared to hit the man in the face and stomped her foot near the boy’s hand went after the mom, as the camera seems to show the woman taking a swipe at her:

Soon the clip ends.

The video, which was posted by Students for Trump and received attention from Donald Trump Jr., has received millions of views. According to Fox News, the White House has even contacted the boy.

Anything else?

Delaware Online noted that state law indicates that a hate crime occurs if a person commits it “for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or commits said crime because the victim has exercised or enjoyed said rights.”

The outlet added that state Attorney General Jennings — whose office pursued the indictment against the women — said in a written statement Tuesday that “harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded.”

