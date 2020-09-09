https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-vegas-rallies-cancelled-sisolak

Two large rallies planned in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the president’s 2020 re-election campaign were cancelled over the governor’s pandemic lockdown order, but the president is going to travel there anyway.

The rallies were going to be held at airport hangars at the McCarran International Airport and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport over the weekend but the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that they were cancelled.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, had originally ordered a lockdown in March banning gatherings of over 10 people, but eased it to 50 people later in May as coronavirus rates improved.

In a video interview with KYNV-TV about the rallies, Sisolak pointed out that the White House’s guidelines on safe gatherings were actually more stringent than the ones he had imposed on Nevada.

“This has nothing to do with politics”

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority denied that that the cancellations had anything to do with politics and said the rallies would have violated their lease agreement.

“This has nothing to do with politics. The letter we sent is about directives and safety and not political campaigns,” said Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority president/CEO Daren Griffin.

“We would hold our tenants to the same standard whether it was a Democratic or Republican rally or any other type of gathering,” he claimed. “We are complying with the Governor’s directive and Washoe County’s recommendation during a pandemic.”

A spokeswoman for Sisolak also denied any direct involvement in the cancellation of the campaign rallies.

“The Governor’s Office had no involvement or communication with the event organizers or potential hosts regarding the proposed campaign events advertised by the Trump campaign,” said Meghin Delaney.

“Current statewide emergency directives include mandatory face coverings, limitations on public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people, and other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she explained. “The Nevada-specific White House recommendations have consistently included recommendations to limit the size of gatherings for weeks now.”

“President Trump will be travelling to Nevada”

Despite the cancelled events, a spokesman for the Trump 2020 campaign said that the president would keep his plans to travel to Nevada.

“Democrats are trying to keep President Trump from speaking to voters because they know the enthusiasm behind his re-election campaign cannot be matched by Joe Biden — a historically weak candidate controlled by the radical left who could hold a campaign event in a broom closet,” said communications director Tim Murtaugh.

“The President’s uplifting message of American greatness resonates with people, while everyone knows that Biden is a tool of the radical left who would raise taxes and tank the incredible comeback that is already underway. President Trump will be traveling to Nevada on the dates planned,” he added. “Additional details will be announced soon.”

Here’s Sisolak talking about the Trump rallies:

[embedded content]

Gov. Sisolak hopes Trump campaign will comply with COVID-19 guidelines



www.youtube.com



