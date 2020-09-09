https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/united-airlines-pilots-furloughs/2020/09/09/id/986075

United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said on Wednesday they have reached a tentative agreement to avoid job cuts, though details are still being worked out.

United has said that some 2,850 pilots were at risk of being furloughed without an extension of government aid as the industry weathers a severe downturn in demand.

The tentative agreement was first reported by CNBC.

Earlier, United (UAL) forecast a bigger drop in third-quarter passenger revenue than its own expectations and said it would look to cancel more flights until it sees a recovery in air travel.

United said it now expects an 85% drop in passenger revenue, a closely watched performance measure in the airline industry, down from its previous estimate of 83% year-over-year.

The No.3 U.S. airline also expects third-quarter capacity to decrease about 70% year-over-year, compared with its prior forecast of 65%, despite seeing a moderate improvement in bookings for leisure travel in the United States and certain short-haul destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean in the two ended Sept. 7.

U.S. airlines have collectively been bleeding about $5 billion a month as 30% of the planes remain parked amidst the coronavirus pandemic that prompted passengers to cancel their flights and seek refunds rather than book new travel.

