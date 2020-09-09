https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeromeadams-berniesanders-vaccine/2020/09/09/id/986056

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams promised on Wednesday during a Senate Committee hearing on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that he will not let the cost of a potential Covid-19 vaccine prevent people from getting vaccinated, CNN reported.

In response to a question posed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at the committee hearing, Adams responded by saying that, “As Surgeon General of the United States, I promise you, we will use every federal tool that we have to make sure that cost is not an obstacle for people receiving what will perhaps be the most important and highly anticipated vaccine of our lives.”

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, who was also testifying before the panel of senators, chimed in that he agreed with Adams, “100%.”

When Sanders asked as a follow-up question if that is also the policy of the administration, Adams said “the most honest answer I can give you is to the extent that we can ensure that from a federal perspective, yes,” adding that “every tool that we have we will bring to bear that cost is not an obstacle.”

