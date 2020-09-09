https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-virgin-islands-seeks-jeffrey-epstein-related-documents-from-new-york-billionaire_3493871.html

U.S. Virgin Islands officials are seeking documents related to Jeffrey Epstein from a New York billionaire and his wife, according to new filings.

Epstein, a money manager and convicted sex offender, committed suicide in prison while awaiting child sex trafficking charges last year.

Attorney General Denise George in January launched an investigation into Epstein’s estate, his trust, and five entities linked to Epstein that were alleged to have been part of his “expansive scheme of human trafficking and sexually abusing young women and underage girls in the Virgin Islands.”

Epstein bought a private island known as Little St. James in 1998. It was allegedly the site of numerous sexual assaults and rapes. He bought nearby Great St. James in 2016.

Prosecutors in July issued subpoenas in the case for Charles Schwab, Citibank, and other banks. Last month, the government announced the intent to subpoena Leon Black, a billionaire who serves as CEO of Apollo Global Management, an investment firm, and Lesley Groff, an alleged recruiter for Epstein.

The latest subpoenas are for documents from billionaire Glenn Dubin and his wife, Eva Andersson-Dubin, who was reportedly romantically involved with Epstein in the 1980s.

Prosecutors want all documents and communications relating to financial transactions between the Dubins and Epstein or any Epstein entity, agent, or associate, including three wire transfers between 2014 and 2016.

They also requested documents relating to the Virgin Islands or Little St. James, including but not limited to travel to or from the islands or island.

In a statement to news outlets, a spokesperson for the Dubins the couple “previously said that they are horrified by and were completely unaware of Jeffrey Epstein’s unspeakable conduct.”

The couple told Epstein’s probation officer in 2009, a year after he pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor, that they were “100 percent comfortable” having him around their children, including a teenage daughter, according to an email obtained by Business Insider. Their spokesperson said last year that if the couple had known about the sex trafficking allegations, “they would have cut off all ties and certainly never have allowed their children to be in his presence.”

According to previously released flight manifests from Epstein’s private planes, the Dubins flew on the aircraft a number of times between 1996 and 2005. During many flights, their children were on board.

Epstein’s longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell was on some of the same flights.

Maxwell is being held in federal prison in New York City after being arrested earlier this year on charges including transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Authorities alleged Maxwell groomed young, minor girls for abuse that took place in New York, Florida, and New Mexico, among other places.

“Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, and then delivered them into the trap that she and Jeffrey Epstein had set. She pretended to be a woman they could trust,” acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in announcing the charges.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in 2021.

Glenn Dubin told Reuters in January that he was retiring from managing hedge funds to focus on direct investing through his family office.

Dubin said the move was not related to renewed attention over his links to Epstein.

