Guest post by Collin McMahon

Three Jesuit charities close to Pope Francis have received more than $ 1.7 million in recent years from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, reveals veteran Vatican journalist Marco Tosatti.

The Jesuit Refugee Service received $ 176,452 from Soros in 2018 to “support migrant rights” in Latin America. The Spanish Jesuit Migrant Service received $ 75,000 since its founding in 2016 and $ 151,125 in 2018. Jesuit Worldwide Learning USA received $ 890,000 in 2016 and another $ 410,000 in 2018, the only Catholic NGO to list Open Society as one of its “partners” on its website, Tosatti writes.

In total, George Soros’ donations to Jesuit foundations totaled $ 1,702,577 over the past four years. The funding is particularly controversial due to Open Society’s aggressive support of abortion, gay marriage, drug liberalization and Islamization of the West. Over the past four years, the Soros Foundation has donated nearly $ 12 million to the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and its US political arm, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

In 2016, it became known that the Soros foundation gave $ 1.5 million to quash the scandal over the Planned Parenthood harvesting of organs and tissues from aborted babies.

In 2017, the Irish government ordered Amnesty International to return more than $ 160,000 donated by Open Society to legalize abortion in that country.

In mid-July it emerged that the Jesuit archbishop of Santiago del Guatemala, Monsignor Gonzalo de Villa y Vásquez, has been linked to Soros’ now-defunct Guatemala Foundation since the 1990s.

US Catholic leaders voiced concern in a January 2017 letter to President Trump that George Soros may have conspired with Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and the Obama administration to force out Pope Benedict XXIII and replace him with Pope Francis, based on E-Mails released by Wikileaks:

“We were alarmed to discover that, during the third year of the first term of the Obama administration your previous opponent, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other government officials with whom she associated proposed a Catholic “revolution” in which the final demise of what was left of the Catholic Church in America would be realized. Approximately a year after this e-mail discussion, which was never intended to be made public, we find that Pope Benedict XVI abdicated under highly unusual circumstances and was replaced by a pope whose apparent mission is to provide a spiritual component to the radical ideological agenda of the international left. The Pontificate of Pope Francis has subsequently called into question its own legitimacy on a multitude of occasions.“

Forbes estimates George Soros’ fortune at $ 8.3 billion. The Open Society Foundation’s budget for 2020 is $ 1.2 billion. Catholic News Agency asked the Jesuit foundations about their ties to Soros and his pro-abortion program, but has so far received no response.

Collin McMahon is Gateway Pundit foreign correspondent.

