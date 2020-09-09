http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s4mme26f_zA/

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro commemorated the 44th anniversary of the death of Chinese communist dictator Mao Zedong by praising the “great helmsman” for his “strategic genius.”

Mao was the worst mass murderer in history, racking up a body count of over 45 million victims and unleashing a virulent Communist ideology that (literally) plagues the world to this day.

Hace 44 años cambió de paisaje el Gran Timonel y Fundador de la República Popular China, Mao Zedong. Líder que formó con su genialidad estratégica la alianza campesina y obrera para alcanzar la victoria que hoy lleva en alto su pueblo, construyendo la comunidad de destino común. pic.twitter.com/kX8m34UCX6 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 9, 2020

Maduro’s salute to Mao translates as follows:

44 years ago, the Great Helmsman and Founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong, made a change of scenery. A leader who, with his strategic genius, formed the worker-peasant alliance to achieve the victory his people hold high today, constructing a community with a shared future.

“Great Helmsman” was one of Mao’s preferred honorifics. His efforts to “change the scenery” in China involved planting a great many Chinese people beneath it.

Mao took the crown as history’s worst mass murderer from Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin during the early 1960s with his “Great Leap Forward,” a murderous experiment in collectivized agriculture that resulted in widespread starvation, plus the brutal suppression of all resistance.

The survivors of the Great Leap Forward had to face the “Cultural Revolution” a few years later, where millions more were killed. Many of Mao’s victims were tortured and executed in horror-movie fashion.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) labored for decades to suppress the scale of Mao’s murders, with dismaying success both internationally and within China. Mao is rarely condemned in the same manner as Stalin or Hitler, while in China reverence for the “Great Helmsman” is mandatory. The current dictator of China, Xi Jinping, styles himself as a new revolutionary leader and reformer on par with Mao, or perhaps even greater.

Venezuela’s Maduro pays frequent tribute to Mao as a personal hero and political godfather. During a visit to Mao’s mausoleum in Beijing in 2018, Maduro called him a “giant of the homeland of humanity” and “one of the great founders of a multipolar 21st century.” Maduro is one of the few world leaders willing to pay a public visit to the mausoleum, along with the Castro dictators of Cuba.

