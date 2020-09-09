https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/violent-black-lives-matter-protester-knocks-trump-supporter-trump-street-rally-massachusetts-woman-appears-spit-video/

For weeks there have been regular Trump rallies at the intersecion along Route 8 outside the Allendale Shopping Plaza in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

On Friday video was released of a man in a Black Lives Matter shirt knocking out a Trump supporter at the pro-Trump rally.

There were several individuals with the man in the BLM shirt. One woman appears to spit on the Trump supporter after he is knocked out.

The media is making it sound like the Trump supporter instigated the attack.

Of course, the chances of this are slim.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS

According to The Berkshire Eagle the Trump protests have routinely drawn angry counterprotesters.

If you know more about this incident please send us an email.

Mass Live posted the video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

