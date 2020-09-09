https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/09/viral-feel-good-video-of-fdny-members-helping-arrest-a-suspect-has-an-awful-ending-brought-to-you-by-nyc-libs/
Members of the FDNY were caught on video helping arrest a suspect who had just assaulted a 60-year-old woman in Brooklyn. Check it out:
The suspect, Daniel Biggs, has 18 prior arrests:
An assailant is being held accountable for allegedly punching a 60-year-old woman on the street.
His latest was on August 2 for slashing a man in the face:
“Police later identified the suspect as 53-year-old Daniel Biggs, who has 18 prior arrests from robbery to assault.
Now, for the rest of the story via Greg Gutfeld:
Whats the use of heroes, when the villains they capture are released back into the population to hurt more people?
Yep. Biggs is a free man thanks to NYC libs:
Biggs, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault. He was arraigned the following day and ordered held on $20,000, but was released without bail after a return court appearance four days later, court records show.
WTF were they thinking?
