Members of the FDNY were caught on video helping arrest a suspect who had just assaulted a 60-year-old woman in Brooklyn. Check it out:

The suspect, Daniel Biggs, has 18 prior arrests:

His latest was on August 2 for slashing a man in the face:

Now, for the rest of the story via Greg Gutfeld:

Yep. Biggs is a free man thanks to NYC libs:

Biggs, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault. He was arraigned the following day and ordered held on $20,000, but was released without bail after a return court appearance four days later, court records show.

WTF were they thinking?

