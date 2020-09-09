https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cuomo-lemon-mock-white-people-christians-trump-supporters

CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon ranted at length Tuesday night about white people, “Christian privilege” and Donald Trump supporters.

Declaring that “America has a problem with race,” Cuomo and Lemon blasted critics of Marxist critical race theory as supposedly being frightened by a “boogeyman” and accused President Trump of “scaring white people” for his political advantage, because “scaring white people works.”

The two claimed poor white people are being “pitted against” people of color by rich white people and being played for a “sucker.”

“They’re playing for a sucker,” Cuomo said of lower-class white people. “They’re playing for a sucker,” Lemon agreed. “You are the mark to the con that is going on.”

The two hosts also singled out Christians. “If you are a Christian, there is a privilege in the society because we prioritize Christianity.”

“So, this whole idea about there is no privilege in society for white people. That’s bulls***. There is a privilege,” said Lemon. “If you are a Christian, there is a privilege in the society because we prioritize Christianity even though we’re supposed to be a country that believes in freedom of religion. … But yet, what do we do? We demonize Muslims. We demonize Islam. We demonize anybody who is pretty much not a Christian or even if you don’t believe in religion.”

“They,” the hosts said of white Trump supporters, are afraid of “kooky lefty and crazy blacks burning down their neighborhoods.” “Their” fear is the “fear is the inevitable no matter how much they fight it,” and “that this is not going to be the same society where the same people have a preeminent voice.”

Cuomo: Here’s the bad side that I always mitigate in these conversations because I want them to come on the show. You know there’s systemic racism, Rick Santorum. You’re going to try to say we’re imperfect, we have problems with racism. You don’t want to say it, why? Because the President won’t say it. You agree with me so you don’t sound like a fool, but won’t say the term. Because he won’t say it. That’s their weakness.

Lemon: They don’t know. When has anyone ever admitted that they had a problem? Have you ever known, have you ever had a family member or friend that has an issue whether it’s addiction, or whatever it is, who admitted to it?

Cuomo: People don’t like to admit they have problems.

Lemon: So, America has a problem with race. Rick says, “Okay, they want people to believe that racism –“ Yes! It’s in pretty much everything. Look at how the country was founded. Look at what’s happening on the streets of American cities and not just playing out in America. Look at what’s happening with monuments and statues. Look at what’s happening – look at the President and his priorities–

Cuomo: Look at what happens with lending. Look at what happens with pay.

Lemon: Lending, all sort of things.

Cuomo: Employing. Housing. Adoption.

Lemon: All of it. So, to pretend that it doesn’t exist and come up with some boogeyman about critical race theory. There are people who are out there, I’m sure young people or people who haven’t been involved in the political conversation, who think this is something new. It is not. It’s another boogeyman.

Cuomo: But it works!

Lemon: Every time some sort of Willie Horton-esque thing comes back every four years or in political battles

Cuomo: Willie Horton was George H.W. Bush and Dukakis where Roger Ailes made Horton look extra black to scaring white people.

Lemon: It all happens over and over.

Cuomo: Scaring white people works.

Lemon: But listen, this is what I have to say. If you talk to women, honestly, they will tell you if you’re a man, and you haven’t taken advantage of the privilege or the advantages you have in this society, then maybe you’re doing it wrong.

If you speak to some people of color they tell you the same thing. If you’re a white person and you have not taken advantage of being able to always get loans, always get an education, always vote, always vote, always have every priority, even if you’re poor, if you haven’t taken advantage of that, then maybe you are doing it wrong! But you should not be blaming the people who don’t have agency in society along with you. There’s another blame for it. But it’s not those people. You’re just being pitted against those people because someone is taking advantage of you. You’re the mark. You’re the person that keeping the other people rich, keeping the other people in power.

Cuomo: They’re playing for a sucker.

Lemon: They’re playing for a sucker. You are the mark to the con that is going on. So, this whole idea about there is no privilege in society for white people. That’s bulls***. There is a privilege. “There is no privilege for men.” That is bull. If you are a Christian, there is a privilege in the society because we prioritize Christianity even though we’re supposed to be a country that believes in freedom of religion.

Cuomo: And separation of church and state.

Lemon: But yet, what do we do? We demonize Muslims. We demonize Islam. We demonize anybody who is pretty much not a Christian or even if you don’t believe in religion.

Cuomo: But Islam hates us. Islam hates us though.

Lemon: But that’s the whole point. You’re making my point. So, to believe that there aren’t certain privileges in this society. This American society–

Cuomo: No, you are right.

Lemon: — that are not unique to America is just plain old absurd!

Cuomo: But only the President makes that grotesque argument.

Lemon: No, no, other people make the argument. He is just using it to his political advantage. … Let me tell you something. They’re not afraid of Joe Biden. They’re afraid of what Joe Biden represents. They’re not afraid of Trump being replaced by Biden. They’re afraid of what may replace them as the preeminent voice. Or maybe the voice that is not is not so strong —

Cuomo: It’s a good fear.

Lemon: — and doesn’t have the advantage that it does in society.

Cuomo: Powerful fear.

Lemon: That is what it is.

Cuomo: That is why they overlook all of Trump’s obvious failings. They support Trump despite —

Lemon: They’re not overlooking it. They agree with it. There is no overlooking. You cannot overlook Trump. He is in our faces every day saying what he’s saying. There’s no way of overlooking.

Cuomo: People will tell you all the time, when you’re not yelling at them, in private life, “I know he lies. I know he’s a bad guy. I think they all lie.”

Lemon: But I hope you correct them and say, “you’re not, there’s no way to overlook him.” You cannot overlook a bully. A bully punches you in the face.

Cuomo: No, they’re saying, “I’m more scared of what will follow him.”

Lemon: I’m telling you. Yes. More scared of what will follow him. And what will follow him, it’s not Joe Biden. It’s what Joe Biden represents. It is what it represents for them as a person or as a people.

Cuomo: Or kooky lefty and crazy blacks burning down their neighborhoods.

Lemon: Will you let me finish? You no longer have the advantage or the privilege that you have once had in this society. That’s what the fear is. The fear is not Joe Biden. It’s not Kamala Harris. It is what the fear is the inevitable no matter how much they fight it. It is the inevitable. Trump may hold back what they think is going to happen for a moment. But he’s not. It’s AstoTurf. It won’t happen. This country is going to move on.

The more people who, like me and you, who will talk. The people who are in mixed interracial relationships. The more people who will overlook that BS as this country, as the world continues to grow, this is not going to be the same society where the same people have a preeminent voice. It just is what is. You’re just prolonging the inevitable.