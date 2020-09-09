https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/09/watch-kayleigh-mcenany-tells-reporter-attempting-to-mask-shame-trump-rally-goers-that-they-were-free-people-participating-in-a-peaceful-protest/

When it came to media attempts at mask shaming over Trump’s rallies yesterday, The Hill perhaps experienced the biggest backfire after their accompanying photo showed everybody wearing a mask — so that take got deleted and replaced. But other mask police in the media were also on the job, and one reporter asked Kayleigh McEnany about many in the crowd being seen without masks.

The WH press secretary’s response was perfect, not that any of the gathered reporters are self-aware enough to realize why:

When pressed on why POTUS held a rally last night in a state where gatherings are still limited by the government, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls President Trump’s rally a “peaceful protest” where “Americans were exercising their First Amendment rights.” (Their rules!) — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 9, 2020

LOL! Here’s the video:

REPORTER: “Why did the president have thousands of people, many not wearing masks, at a rally last night…?”@PressSec: “People have a first amendment right if they so choose to show up and express their political opinion in the form of a peaceful protest.” pic.twitter.com/gRtZfbxbPn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2020

Reporter: “Why does the president have thousands of people— many not wearing masks— at a rally?”@PressSec: “People have a first amendment right… to show up and express their political opinion in the form of a peaceful protest, which is what the president held.” pic.twitter.com/yBWNuyV0he — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 9, 2020

And that’s how you turn the tables on the media (not that they’ll care to notice).

Why doesn’t the left get that the constitution is not suspended for ANYTHING! — Jason Minion of Peeps (@minionofpeeps) September 9, 2020

Perfect answer. — Concerned Citizen (@Concern68023171) September 9, 2020

They should have looted a bass pro shop and it would have been ok — Buck Zeller (@buckrzeller) September 9, 2020

Why did NY rioters have no masks? https://t.co/vsr9E8uWsR — JEM (@jem49191) September 9, 2020

Does anybody in the media ever ask questions like that to Democrats?

