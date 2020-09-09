https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/trump-nobel-prize

Steven covers Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize and contrasts his record with that of other nominees like Obama. He then turns to Biden’s latest demented claim that a black man, not Edison, invented the lightbulb. Finally, he goes over the facts in the case of Daniel Prude and the entire Rochester police staff’s resignation.

[embedded content]

