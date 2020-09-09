https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-the-view-co-host-sunny-hostin-calls-black-conservatives-props

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin referred to black conservatives as “people props” that Republicans trot out to garner votes from black Americans.

During a discussion about a poll out of Florida showing Biden losing ground among Hispanic voters in that state, Hostin said that she wasn’t surprised by the results, and also not surprised that black Americans are not voting for Trump, despite his promises.

“I actually wasn’t surprised to hear it because Cubans in Florida typically do vote Republican,” began Hostin. “That wasn’t a surprise to me. It wasn’t a surprise to me that black voters are overwhelmingly the backbone of the Democratic Party—83% in favor of Biden.”

“You know, you hear all of this coming from the Trump campaign about how black people have nothing to lose and they are gonna overwhelmingly vote for Trump, and you had all the black people props all over the RNC talking about all the stuff they’ve done for the black community,” she continued. “You heard Sarah Sanders yesterday talking about all the things that have been done for the black community by the Trump administration. They’re not voting for Trump. So, the poll wasn’t really that surprising to me because Latinos have been very supportive, and have voted Republican for quite some time.”

TV’s dumbest lawyer Sunny Hostin calls black conservatives “props” for the GOP while she inadvertently reminds people that Democrats take black voters for granted. pic.twitter.com/ootsK3gdLX — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 9, 2020

Sunny Hostin is far from the first Democrat operative to dehumanize black conservatives so nonchalantly. Shortly after the RNC, Politico also referred to convention speaker Alice Johnson as someone who was “propped up” by the Trump campaign to tout criminal justice reform.

“Alice Johnson, a key player in Trump’s criminal justice reform push, delivered her RNC address tonight. She’s been propped up as one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the terms of the First Step Act. Kim Kardashian played a role in her prison release,” Politico tweeted.

Alice Johnson, a key player in Trump’s criminal justice reform push, delivered her RNC address tonight. She’s been propped up as one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the terms of the First Step Act. Kim Kardashian played a role in her prison releasehttps://t.co/tPyezt8iQP — POLITICO (@politico) August 28, 2020

Joy Reid of MSNBC even went as far as to suggest that the black RNC speakers were “trotted out to make white Americans feel comfortable about white nationalism,” while Elie Mystal at the far-left publication The Nation seemed to compare them to Judas Iscariot—the apostle who betrayed Jesus Christ.

“What anger I have for this particular crop of Black tokens comes from the fact that so many of them volunteered,” he wrote. “These were not schoolboys trying to get by at prep school or single moms trying to hang onto their jobs. These were grown-ass adults, predominantly men, who could have sat this grift out but raised their hands to confirm white bias and quote scripture while doing it. We know Trump doesn’t like to pay his debts, so I hope they got their 30 pieces of silver up front.”

Shortly after night one of the RNC, which featured the likes of NFL great Herschel Walker and GOP Congressional candidate Kim Klacik, racial slurs such as “Uncle Tom” began trending on Twitter.

“Whether through sheer coincidence — or not — ‘Uncle Tom’ was one of the top trending topics on Twitter Tuesday morning following the opening night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) that featured several Black men making the case for Donald Trump to be re-elected,” reported News One. “More than 6,000 ‘Uncle Tom’ tweets were posted following speeches from Democratic Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, former professional football star Herschel Walker and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.” RELATED: MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Black RNC Speakers ‘Trotted Out To Make White Americans Feel Good About White Nationalism’ The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

