The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of first-time unemployment claims last week was 884,000, unchanged from the previous week.

The back-to-back numbers suggest that hiring is holding steady throughout the coronavirus pandemic but has flattened after solid gains in the spring and most of the summer.

The weekly unemployment numbers exceeded 1 million in late August.

