All 5 clips on this page are very short and are from today in Warren, Michigan
This one is pretty hilarious…
How do you make this into digital numbers?
“Six thousand three hundred forty-four thousand seven hundred” pic.twitter.com/8koOtXQyVH
— Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) September 9, 2020
You tell em, Joe! pic.twitter.com/vL4mmXuOSm
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 9, 2020