Two women accused of stealing a Make America Great Again hat from a protester outside of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s DNC acceptance speech will be charged with “hate crimes” along with assault, conspiracy, offensive touching, and endangering the welfare of a child according to Delaware Online.

As the Daily Wire reported back in August, two 21-year-old women were arrested in connection with an attack that happened outside of Biden’s DNC speech. The women, who were reportedly attending the event, tangled with a group of counte-protesters, stealing a woman’s MAGA hat, taunting a 7-year-old boy who went to retrieve the item, and then allegedly attacking a bystander — also a counter-protesters — who tried to intervene to protect the woman and her son.

The incident was captured on a video that quickly went viral, shared by groups like Students for Trump.

Delaware police announced, the day after the incident, that they had arrested one woman, Olivia Winslow, and were seeking a second, Camryn Amy. Winslow was initially charged with robbery, conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child. Amy, court documents note, was also charged for attacking the bystander who attempted to intervene.

“Court documents say Amy struck the man with a closed fist and caused a laceration to his lips,” Delaware Online noted at the time. “Amy then punched the woman filming the incident, court documents say. The video ends as that is happening.”

On Tuesday, a grand jury returned indictments for both women, expanding on the initial charges.

“Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching, and felony hate crimes,” according to Fox News.

“Three of the charges are felonies, and the two women could spend a total of 15 years in prison,” the outlet noted, citing Delaware Online. Both women are out on bond.

The “hate crimes” charges, especially, could lead to a lengthy prison sentence for both women.

The hate crimes charge could lead to the most prison time of all the charges.

“Delaware law states that a person is guilty of such when they commit a ‘crime for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or commits said crime because the victim has exercised or enjoyed said rights,’” Delaware Online notes. If convicted on the hate crimes charges alone, the two women could face sentences of up to seven years in prison.

“[H]arming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” Delaware’s attorney general said in a statement confirming the charges.

