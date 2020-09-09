https://www.theepochtimes.com/women-face-hate-crime-charges-for-stealing-maga-hat-from-boy-in-front-of-his-mother_3493541.html

Two women are facing hate crime charges after harassing a Trump supporter and taking a “Make America Great Again” hat from her 7-year-old son outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21 and from Wilmington, on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy, and hate crimes and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Amy was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a man who tried to get the hat back, attempting to assault the Trump-supporting mother, and offensive touching of the boy.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

At the beginning of a video widely circulated on social media, Winslow and Amy were seen tearing political signs apart near the parking lot of a restaurant in Wilmington, a few hundred feet from Chase Center, where part of the Democratic Convention was held. The video then shows Winslow picking up a red MAGA hat off the ground and threw it. Amy, after picking the hat up again, started to walk away despite the Trump supporters’ demand to return the hat.

A young boy, frightened, chased after the duo, saying, “That’s somebody else’s hat,” and told his mother to “call 911.”

Later in the video, Amy apparently punched a man in his face who tried to retrieve the hat, which she threw over a fence.

“Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person—let alone a child—because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, a Democrat, in a statement released to The News Journal. “Free speech, free assembly, and free expression are sacred, no matter whether we agree with the opinions expressed, and especially when we don’t.”

The three felony charges, with the hate crime charge carrying the most severe penalty, can collectively result in a punishment of 15 years in prison, according to The News Journal.

The video was first posted to social media by the conservative group Students For Trump. It has been viewed millions of times in about three weeks and was shared by Donald Trump Jr.

Right before these two @JoeBiden supporters ASSAULTED 7-year-old Riley outside of the DNC National Convention, they threw coffee at me when I questioned them about President Trump. Charges will be filed! pic.twitter.com/jQuo4NAEzx — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 23, 2020

A separate video posted by Students For Trump captured an earlier exchange between the duo and a female Trump supporter, who asked them why they are voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden instead of President Donald Trump. Winslow eventually launched her iced coffee from inside the car in an attempt to hit the woman before Amy drove the vehicle from the scene.

