https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/09/woodward-buzzkill-new-poll-says-president-trump-is-more-trusted-than-the-media-on-covid-19/

With everyone in the media talking about the new Bob Woodward book and thinking it’s going to be the end of Trump, keep in mind that new polling shows people trust the president more than they do the media when it comes to the accuracy of the information on COVID-19:

The media is now less trusted than Donald Trump to provide accurate info about the #coronavirus. 👉🏻 https://t.co/vultD2ZYIn pic.twitter.com/ikxv6OerAm — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 7, 2020

People trusted the president more in March, too, but then it was just by 1%:

People trust the media even less now than they did in March on issues of COVID And they have always trusted Trump MORE https://t.co/Gt4MOMQnhv pic.twitter.com/gq0fcHeug8 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 6, 2020

Note that governors and the CDC are trusted less now than they were in March, too:

Public has less trust in every institution providing information regarding Covid-19 than they did in March. The press might want to do some self-reflection on why they are less trusted than Donald Trump on this topic.https://t.co/B1XtRjmzZh pic.twitter.com/g7s79E3B5r — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 7, 2020

People are less sure now about taking the vaccine if and when it becomes available:

ALSO NEW FROM @CBSNewsPoll: Skepticism about getting a #coronavirus vaccine has grown since earlier this summer. Most say if a vaccine were made available this year, their first thought would be that it was rushed through without enough testing. https://t.co/DKJsGDPIbc pic.twitter.com/GruSX4gNIh — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 6, 2020

Thanks, Kamala!

LISTEN: Kamala Harris says she would not trust President Trump’s word alone on a coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/RRbM76TBN6 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) September 9, 2020

People also think the vaccine is being rushed through but a pretty wide margin:

MORE from @CBSNewsPoll about opinions on the #coronavirus and a potential vaccine can be read here: https://t.co/aKPQvPCd4T — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 6, 2020

But voters do trust Joe Biden more than the president on making sure a safe vaccine is available:

WHICH CANDIDATE DO YOU TRUST MORE ON CORONAVIRUS VACCINE? More voters trust @JoeBiden than @realdonaldTrump to make sure a safe coronavirus vaccine is available. pic.twitter.com/z51BvCLKSi — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 6, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

