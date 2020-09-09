https://www.theblaze.com/news/you-people-have-lost-your-minds-kirstie-alley-blasts-new-oscars-inclusion-requirements

Actress Kirstie Alley is not impressed with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issuing new “inclusion” requirements for Best Picture contenders at the Oscars, telling the Hollywood decision-makers: “You people have lost your minds.”

What are the details?

On Tuesday, the Academy announced that starting in 2024, any film must meet two out of four detailed diversity requirements in order to be considered for the coveted Oscar for Best Picture.

Academy leadership explained in a statement, “We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

Ms. Alley did not hold back in her initial reaction to the news. According to The Daily Wire, she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “This is a disgrace to artists everywhere…can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his [f***ing] paintings. You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.”

She later explained, “I deleted my first tweet about the new rules for best movie OSCARS because I feel it was a poor analogy & misrepresented my viewpoint. I am 100% behind diversity inclusion & tolerance. I’m opposed to MANDATED ARBITRARY percentages relating to hiring human beings in any business.”

Alley continued to take heat for her criticism of the academy’s decision, but she was not the only Hollywood star to condemn the new initiative. James Woods called the move “madness,” and Dean Cain retweeted the message.

One man said of Woods’ reaction, “It’s funny how I love the movies and television but yet there were not to many people that look like me. Now to find out that some of my favorite actors are not inclusive is very disappointing,” tagging Alley and Cain.

The actress responded, “I’m more inclusive than the people who wrote that crap. The best kind of inclusion is to make hundreds of movies & TV episodes about real minority stories, not some gimmicky math equation to APPEAR inclusive. UR right l! Not enough content that looks like U or other minorities!”

Anything else?

This is not the first time Alley has slammed Hollywood culture. Last year, the actress tweeted, “I refuse to be part of the Hollywood a**hats who can’t see that ‘NOT working with Republicans’ is as stupid and NASTY as ‘REFUSING to do business with gay people’..STOP ACTING above the FRAY ya damn hypocrites…WE are the same species! let’s help each OTHER ya damn yahoos.”

