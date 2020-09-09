https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/troops-the-atlantic-fake-news-character/2020/09/09/id/986100

Bringing out the two-year dormant claim President Donald Trump called American World War II victims “losers” has worked in Joe Biden’s favor, according to the latest Economist/YouGov poll.

A majority of Americans (52%) believe Biden cares “a lot” or “some” about U.S. troops. Just 33% say Biden does not care “much” or “at all.”

The numbers are less favorable for Trump, who has vowed to bring troops home from endless wars like the longest running war in American history in Afghanistan. Just 43% of Americans believe he cares “a lot” or some, “while” 47% say he does not care “much” or “at all.”

Biden has made an effort to draw in active military voters in his campaign. A Military Times poll had him up 4 points in the voting bloc 41%-37%.

The story published by The Atlantic, which attacks the president for not caring about U.S. troops was believed by 45% of registered voters and 40% who do not. American adults are much more skeptical of the report Trump has branded as fake news: 40% do not believe the report, while 39% do.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 American adults and 1,183 registered voters Sept. 7-8 with margins of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points and plus or minus 3.7 percentage points, respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

